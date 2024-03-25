Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jayne Wood, 58, from Sutton, lost seven stone in 15 months, and now plans to launch a new slimming group in Kirkby to help others in the area.

Before her transformative weight loss, Jayne said: “I hated the way I looked. Hated clothes shopping – I immediately cut the label out of anything I bought as I didn’t want to face how large I’d become.”

She said her confidence was at an all-time low.

Jayne Wood, aged 58, has lost seven stone with Slimming World.

She added: “Everything was a struggle – walking up stairs, doing day to day household tasks, cutting my toe nails, even wiping my bum.”

She recalled a particularly low point: having to go to Sutton Fire Station to get her wedding and engagement rings cut off because they were so tight and uncomfortable.

Before her weight loss, Jayne said meal deals, pubs and takeaways were her nemesis regarding food – but said her home is now Slimming World friendly, with her husband, George, also partaking in a weight loss journey.

She said: “I love Slimming World’s food optimising philosophy. I never feel deprived and never go hungry. There is no weighing or measuring – apart from Healthy Extras. Everything is now so much healthier.”

Jayne Wood before her seven stone weight loss.

Jayne said her granddaughters through George’s children were her driving force for weight loss, and praised the friendships made along the way.

Jayne said: “The friendships built have been vital, and there is great support from the group as a whole.

“My slimming group has given me the confidence to become a Slimming World consultant.”

Jayne has achieved her Bronze, Silver and Gold Body Magic Awards, and feels “positive” about her future.

She added: “I look forward to the future with such positivity and look forward to seeing what it brings for me. Nothing is stopping me.”

She said she is also excited to inspire and help others in her new role.

Jayne’s Slimming World group will meet at The Ashwood Centre, Portland Street, Kirkby, starting on Thursday, April 4. Group times are 5.30pm and 7.00pm.