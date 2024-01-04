Appeal for witnesses as joint investigation into fire at historic Sutton pub launches
The blaze at The Blue Bell in Mansfield Road, Sutton, was reported to police at 2.48pm on Wednesday, January 3.
Shortly after the fire was reported, police and fire crews were at the scene “swiftly” – according to witness Steve King.
The road was closed and a small number of properties were evacuated as a precaution while the fire was dealt with.
A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed their attendance at the scene and urged residents to avoid the area as crews worked to extinguish the fire and secure the site.
The presence of several fire engines caused a “significant traffic disruption” in the area, and affected residents were able to return to their homes by 7pm on Wednesday, January 3.
No injuries have been reported.
Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are continuing to work closely with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and a joint investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of how the fire began.
“While we are currently keeping an open mind regarding the cause, we are urging anyone who may have witnessed anything or has any information which could assist us with our ongoing inquiries to please come forward.”
Anyone with information about the incident, in particular anyone who may have recorded CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 376 of January 3, 2024, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.