Police are appealing for witnesses as a joint fire and police investigation is carried out to establish the cause of a fire at a disused pub in Sutton.

The blaze at The Blue Bell in Mansfield Road, Sutton, was reported to police at 2.48pm on Wednesday, January 3.

Shortly after the fire was reported, police and fire crews were at the scene “swiftly” – according to witness Steve King.

The road was closed and a small number of properties were evacuated as a precaution while the fire was dealt with.

The Blue Bell, Mansfield Road, Sutton. Photo by Brian Eyre.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed their attendance at the scene and urged residents to avoid the area as crews worked to extinguish the fire and secure the site.

The presence of several fire engines caused a “significant traffic disruption” in the area, and affected residents were able to return to their homes by 7pm on Wednesday, January 3.

No injuries have been reported.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are continuing to work closely with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and a joint investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of how the fire began.

“While we are currently keeping an open mind regarding the cause, we are urging anyone who may have witnessed anything or has any information which could assist us with our ongoing inquiries to please come forward.”