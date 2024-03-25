Suspected Mansfield drink driver charged after car gets stuck on tram tracks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was reported to police that a driver was trying to reverse off the track after getting wedged on the Station Street viaduct, in the Weekday Cross area of Nottingham.

It happened at around 12.20am on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Nottinghamshire Police attended and duly arrested a man on suspicion of driving offences.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bright Gyedu Amponsah, aged 24, of Crown Street, Mansfield, has been charged with drink driving, driving without due care and attention, driving without insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a driving licence.