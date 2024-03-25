Suspected Mansfield drink driver charged after car gets stuck on tram tracks

A suspected drink driver from Mansfield is due in court after a car got stuck on tram tracks.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 25th Mar 2024, 09:18 GMT
It was reported to police that a driver was trying to reverse off the track after getting wedged on the Station Street viaduct, in the Weekday Cross area of Nottingham.

It happened at around 12.20am on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Nottinghamshire Police attended and duly arrested a man on suspicion of driving offences.

Bright Gyedu Amponsah, aged 24, of Crown Street, Mansfield, has been charged with drink driving, driving without due care and attention, driving without insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a driving licence.

He was granted conditional bail and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on April 4, 2024.