25 cracking pictures which throw the spotlight on Kirkby-in-Ashfield and the people and businesses who make it tick

Kirkby is a great place to live and work.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 11:18 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 11:24 GMT

There’s lots going on across the town with plenty of friendly people, places to eat and things to do.

Here we look at just some of the people who help make the town tick.

Heads are bowed for the sounding of the last post outside ADC.

1. Heads are bowed for the sounding of the last post

Heads are bowed for the sounding of the last post outside ADC. Photo: Eric Gregory

Darren Yeomans and Paul Richardson from Scoffers sandwich bar in October 2020.

2. Scoffers sandwich bar

Darren Yeomans and Paul Richardson from Scoffers sandwich bar in October 2020. Photo: Brian Eyre

Staff at Taste Sandwich shop on Low Moor Road celebrate 15 years in January 2022. Sean Luke from platinum events, Kerrie Stewart, Tracy Brown, Fiona Fillingham (owner) and Jill Clarke.

3. Taste Sandwich shop

Staff at Taste Sandwich shop on Low Moor Road celebrate 15 years in January 2022. Sean Luke from platinum events, Kerrie Stewart, Tracy Brown, Fiona Fillingham (owner) and Jill Clarke. Photo: Brian Eyre

Teversal FC Under 12's visit sponsors Vets4Pets in Kirkby, where the boys meet some exotic pets.

4. Vets4Pets

Teversal FC Under 12's visit sponsors Vets4Pets in Kirkby, where the boys meet some exotic pets. Photo: Rachel Atkins

