Replacement cabin cafe and park CCTV plan among latest planning applications in Mansfield and Ashfield
Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, July 31, 2023:
Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council:
66 Little Barn Lane, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;
Unit 4, 69 Woodhouse Road, Mansfield: Change of use from retail to education, providing education services to primary and secondary-aged pupils;
Ash House, Goodacre Street, Mansfield: Conservatory;
71 Hillsway Crescent, Mansfield: Demolition of existing rear extension and replace with larger single-storey rear/side extension with conversion of existing garage to playroom;
Adjacent Broadlands, 30 High Oakham Hill, Mansfield: Creation of dwelling from existing coach house by creating a ground-level extension and two-storey extension, demolition of existing link with main house and creation of new entrance into coach house, double garage in driveway.
Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:
185 Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;
Portland Retail Park, Mansfield: Substation, eight ultra-rapid electric vehicle charge points and associated electrical infrastructure. Conditional permission;
236 Eakring Road, Mansfield: Demolition of conservatory, erection of single-storey extension. Conditional permission;
79 Skegby Lane, Mansfield: Side balcony. Conditional permission;
14 Newtondale Avenue, Forest Town: Garage conversion and pitched roof. Conditional permission;
Westmorland, 19 Radmanthwaite Road, Pleasley: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;
Forest Glade, 64 Lime Grove, Forest Town: Detached garage. Conditional permission;
The Carrs, Warsop: Lighting columns and CCTV column. Conditional permission;
222 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Works to six trees. Conditional permission;
22 Westfield Drive, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;
27 Long Meadow, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two-storey extension to side, first-floor extension above existing kitchen and canopy to front. Conditional permission;
165 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield: Change of use of existing property and creation of four apartments for residents with complex care needs. Refused;
Chestnut House, 10A Mansfield Road, Mansfield Woodhouse: Change of use of residential dwelling to four supported living apartments. Refused;
26 Budby Avenue, Mansfield: Demolition of conservatory and construction of single-storey, flat-roof extension. Conditional permission;
Bloomsbury Gardens, Mansfield: Demolition of boundary wall, rebuilt in stonework. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council:
Telecom mast site 2,511, near M1 Junction 27, Mansfield Road, Annesley: Cabin café.
Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council:
3 New Westwood, Westwood: Two-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;
1 New Westwood, Westwood: Two-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;
98 Southwell Lane, Kirkby: Vehicular access. Conditional permission;
38 Kenilworth Avenue, Sutton: Rear, single-storey extension. Conditional permission;
123 Church Lane, Selston: Vehicular access. Conditional permission;
13 Main Road, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council:
Boucher House, Huthwaite Lane, Old Blackwell: Works to trees;
94 Market Street, Shirebrook: Installation of external steel staircase for first-floor flat;
15 The Close, Langwith Junction: Single-storey front and rear extensions;
16 Maple Close, South Normanton: Change of use from dwelling house to residential children's home for up to three children.
Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council:
The Vicarage, Main Street, Shirebrook: Works to trees. Conditional permission;
14-16 Saw Pit Lane, Tibshelf: Three loading docks with adjustable height dock levellers and sunken ramp access. Conditional permission;
Unit 3 Grange Close, South Normanton: Extension to existing warehouse industrial unit. Conditional permission;
Briar Close, Shirebrook: Demolition of bungalows 1-50 and garages: Prior approval granted;
Westwood House, Church Lane, Tibshelf: Installation of raised platform for horsebox parking, a gravel/hardstanding area and timber post and rail fencing. Refused.
Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council:
36 Regina Crescent, Ravenshead: Ground-floor front extension;
Gardener’s Cottage, Hall Lane, Papplewick: Conversion of former outbuildings to living accommodation ancillary to Gardener’s Cottage.
Latest applications decided by Gedling Council:
36 Regina Crescent, Ravenshead: Ground-floor extension to the side and rear elevations. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council:
1 Hawkhill Close, Ollerton: Single-storey front and rear extension, first-storey front and side extension;
107 Dale Lane, Blidworth: New insulated roof on existing side extension.
Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council:
Overhead electricity line, Old Rufford Road, Bilsthorpe: Dismantle existing 32.39-metres steel lattice tower AU57, construct new 35.5m tower within the existing line, 25m centre to centre from existing AU57 towards AU56. No objection;
Field reference number 2,260, Forest Lane, Bilsthorpe: Dismantle existing 26.3-metres steel lattice tower AU50, construct new 26m tower AU50R within the existing line, 12.5m from original AU50. Approved.