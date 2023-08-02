Mansfield Council’s planning committee rejected separate plans by IBC Healthcare for detached homes on Mansfield Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, and Lichfield Lane, Berry Hill.

IBC said the plans – a collaboration with Nottinghamshire Council and the NHS – were a “commitment” to “much-needed” supported accommodation for people with autism and questioned why such people were being discriminated against.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It had hoped to turn both properties into four apartments each, aimed at increasing hospital discharges and boosting local health and social care employment.

Mansfield Council's Civic Centre headquarters. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)

However, both plans were thrown out by the committee amid concerns about parking, traffic and the impact on neighbours.

Concerned neighbours spoke against the plans, saying IBC had not contacted them to address their concerns or to outline how it would manage the properties.

They raised objections based on issues with traffic, parking, the risk of a “thoroughfare” and “significant comings and goings”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One neighbour described the plans as “ill-conceived and badly-designed” with councillors agreeing the plans should be refused.

Andrew Pinnick, of Lichfield Lane, told the meeting: “It’s a lovely community and we’re surrounded by courteous, friendly and caring neighbours.

“We’ve been put under undue stress for the last few months due to the nature and scale of the development. We feel trapped in this situation.

“The business doesn’t acknowledge or appreciate the impact on residents and the community and will therefore not enforce the control at a local level needed to minimise disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have made no attempt to contact us directly to alleviate our concerns.”

Glenn Wilson, of Mansfield Road, said: “These people and staff will find themselves in the middle of something not of their making.

“All they want to do is get on with their lives, but it’s already causing a lot of ill feeling and there’s potentially quite a big impact on everybody living there and working there, as well as everyone around.

“There must be better locations that are much better suited to the people who are going to live there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a spokesman for IBC said letters had been sent to concerned residents with contact details, so it could be contacted regarding concerns.

Jenny Payne, of IBC, said the plans would help support people who have been hospitalised “for many years, mostly in segregation”, because there is “nowhere for them to go”.

She said: “The large majority reason they’re housed in the hospital setting is because there’s no accommodation available for these people.

“If a detached house, which isn’t in close proximity to neighbours, is not suitable, where is appropriate for these people?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We talk about the impact of neighbours. However, these people are currently placed in hospitals miles away from their homes and their network.

“We don’t liaise with neighbours, because would you liaise with neighbours if you wanted to move house? Why should these individuals be discriminated against?”

However, the committee sided with concerned neighbours and voted down both plans.