Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s county knife crime team were on patrol in Mansfield when they spotted a car which intelligence suggested could be linked to the supply of drugs.

Police stopped the car shortly afterwards in Clumber Street, with a single wrap of class A drugs found in the vehicle.

Two of the car’s three occupants were then spotted nearby by a plain-clothes officer a few minutes later, with the officer following them into a shop on St Peter’s Retail Park.

More than 100 wraps of heroin were found in a suspect's pants in Mansfield. (Photo by: Nottinghamshire Police)

The officer suspected they could be concealing drugs and detained the pair, alongside a third man who had been inside the car with them during the earlier stop, which took place on August 3, at about 10.40am.

The three men – aged 30, 24, and 24 – were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of Class A drugs.

When searched, one of the 24-year-olds was found with a small quantity of cannabis in their possession, while the other was found with more than 100 wraps of heroin hidden inside their underwear.

PC Dean Fenton, from the knife crime team, said: “This was a great result for our team andshowcased the value of using a mixture of plain-clothed and uniformed officers out on patrol.