The high-specification cameras can rotate to give a 360-degree street view and are being installed around the area including High Street.

They are part of a package of crime reduction measures funded through the national Safer Streets scheme, after Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire poice and crime commissioner, was successful in a bid for £3 million for projects across the county.

More than £300,000 of community safety measures and improvements are being carried out across Mansfield district.

New state-of-the-art CCTV cameras have started to be installed in Warsop as part of a major community safety project.

So far eight of 11 new cameras in Warsop have been installed. They are being put up in Carr Lane Park, Coral Crescent, Clumber Street, Sherwood Street and The Carrs Local Nature Reserve.

The camera at The Carrs, near the children’s play area, uses the latest technology to act as a safe point. These safe points are monitored 24 hours a day and will allow people in distress to press a button on the camera column which gives them direct access to the council's CCTV control room to ask for help.

Other cameras and safe points are being installed on Carr Lane, near Warsop Army Cadet base, and Sherwood Street, near the junction with Short Street.

Some existing CCTV cameras in the area are being upgraded, including near Warsop Library and near The Talbot pub on High Street; on Sherwood Street; Burns Lane; and Church Street.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “In Warsop, the safety of women and girls was identified as a key concern and I am pleased this community safety project is delivering real and tangible improvements.

“We want people in Warsop to feel safer and be able to get out and about with confidence.”

Mrs Henry said: “CCTV plays a great supporting role in keeping our public spaces safe. We know from surveys and focus groups that many women and girls say they often plan their walking routes along places where they know there are CCTV cameras because it makes them feel safer.”