Re-opening of 'accessible' public toilet in Mansfield town centre for shoppers
The new “accessible” toilet is located on Exchange Row, at the side of the Old Town Hall.
The use of the new toilet will be chargeable at twenty pence per person to deter vandalism.
As the Old Town Hall is a Grade II-listed building, the council had to gain listed building consent, seek routine accessibility and health and safety guidance and ensure that the refurbishment works met conservation guidance.
The announcement follows recent calls in the area for more accessible toilets in the town centre.
Earlier this year, your Chad shared how residents suggested that toilets in the Old Town Hall could be opened for public use.
Residents said the area needed “more accessible toilets” to encourage people to shop in the town.
One resident also felt that the “lack of public toilets” was a main factor severely impacting footfall.
In response, a spokesperson from Mansfield Council said they recognised the need for more accessible toilet provisions in the town.
And in July 2023, it was reported that the council had plans tor reopen the Exchange Row toilets for public use after being closed for numerous years.
Funding has also been secured to provide ‘Changing Places’ toilets – larger, more accessible toilets for people with disabilities, usually featuring equipment like hoists, curtains, adult-sized changing benches and space for carers – in Mansfield Museum and Four Seasons Shopping Centre.
Other public toilets in the area are located at Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre, Mansfield Bus Station, Mansfield Inspire Library, and Mansfield Museum.