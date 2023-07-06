Mansfield Council has confirmed it is exploring the possibility of reopening toilets at the Old Town Hall.

The toilets had been central to the town, but have been closed for a number of years.

Coun Stuart Richardson, portfolio holder for regeneration, told the latest full council meeting: “The town centre team are working to reopen the accessible toilet on Exchange Row, at the side of the Old Town Hall, with a 20p charge to deter vandalism.

Mansfield\'s Old Town Hall. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service

“However, as a Grade II*-listed building, any works to the toilets must meet conservation guidance and gain listed building consent, as well as routine accessibility and health and safety guidance.

“The specification of works has been prepared and supplied to the conservation officer for feedback. As soon as authority is in place, the council will be looking to progress these works.”

Funding has already been secured to provide ‘Changing Places’ toilets – larger, more accessible toilets for people with disabilities, usually featuring equipment like hoists, curtains, adult-sized changing benches and space for carers – in Mansfield Museum and Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

Coun Richardson said: “These toilets must be operational by April in compliance with the funding terms.

“The council has gone out to tender on the works for the Four Seasons and the specification for the toilets at the museum are being finalised.”

His comments came after concerns were raised regarding the number of accessible public toilets in the town centre.

Asking what the council was doing about it, Coun Ben Brown, member for West Bank, said: “A fundamental requirement for the success of Mansfield town centre is the availability of public toilets, particularly for residents who are elderly, disabled, those with small children, and parents requiring baby changing facilities.

“Mansfield town centre now only has one set of public toilets, in Four Seasons, at the back end of town.

“There are none in the central Market Place area. Undoubtedly, the lack of public toilets is a factor when people consider visiting our town centre. It is an unacceptable barrier to the success of our town centre.