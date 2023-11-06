Police have urged people to think twice before buying high-value items at knock-down prices.

The warning comes after a prolific Mansfield shop thief was returned to jail for stealing hundreds of pounds worth of scented candles and laundry tablets.

Ashley Lawrence, who also plundered alcohol during a spree of offences in Mansfield between October 18 and 25, admitted in interview that he sold on some of the items he stole.

Appearing at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on October 31, Lawrence, of Singleton Avenue, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to five counts of theft and was jailed for 22 weeks.

Ashley Lawrence has been sent back to jail for theft offences. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “Combatting retail crime is a key local priority and I want everyone to know that they have a part to play.

“Unfortunately, people like Lawrence are supported in their illegal activities by the people who buy the goods they go on to sell at knock-down prices.

“They may not know for sure that goods are stolen but they still run the risk of prosecution if we catch them in possession of these items.

“On a purely moral level, they should also know that, in buying such goods, they may well be helping to fund dangerous addictions that can cause immense damage to the people involved.

“So, if the price people are offered is simply too good to be true, it probably is and they should think very carefully before becoming accessories to criminal offences.”