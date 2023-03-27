Mansfield residents boycott town centre due to lack of 'accessible' public toilets

Mansfield town centre.

It comes after a resident branded the lack of accessible public toilets in Mansfield town centre as “disgraceful” and said it severely impacted footfall.

Their concerns mirror research carried out in 2019 by the Royal Society for Public Health, where a survey found one in five people avoided going out due to lack of accessible public toilets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And readers quickly backed calls for more “accessible public toilets” in town on your Chad’s Facebook page - see fb.com/mansfieldchad

Karen Limb, in a comment on Facebook, said her health problems prevent her from visiting Mansfield town centre.

She said: “I used to be in town daily when I didn’t have these problems.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Brooks, who said she suffers from irritable bowel syndrome, said: “I find this an issue and only come on days when I am having a good day.”

Sarah Jackson said: “No toilets should charge money to use them. It is a natural bodily function that everyone has.”

Emma Green, a Mansfield resident, said more baby changing facilities are needed.

She said: “There's only Boots or Four Seasons, unless you go into Wilko or a pub.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public toilets are available in the Mansfield’s town centre’s Four Seasons Shopping Centre for visitors, but at a charge of 20p.

Residents have suggested toilets in the Old Town Hall could be opened for public use.

A Mansfield Council spokeswoman said: “This small charge helps council staff maintain the toilets to keep them open and in working order.

“We recognise the need for more accessible toilet provisions in the Mansfield town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are excited to say that work will commence shortly on our Changing Places spaces in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre and at Mansfield Museum.”

Spaces will offer accessible facilities to visitors requiring additional space and equipment, providing a “dignified and hygienic option” for people with profound and multiple learning and physical disabilities.