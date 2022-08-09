Nikita Wilson, 23, who hails from New Houghton, just missed out on the main title as a finalist at the Miss Natural Beauty England pageant in Warrington.

But she landed the Ultimate Natural Beauty UK Charity accolade, as well as a side award for the best catwalk.

And that qualified her for the international event next July when she will be competing against beauty queens from across Europe.

The queen on her throne -- Nikita Wilson, 23, after winning the Ultimate Natural Beauty UK Charity title.

"I won the charity title because I raised the most money out of all the girls at the pageant,” said Nikita, who now lives in Shirland, Derbyshire.

“I’m happy I won because it proved you can do anything when you put in the hard work.

"I want to thank everyone who has supported me, and I am excited to be competing in Belgium.”

Events run by Natural Beauty concentrate more on personality and community work than the glamour associated with beauty contests of old, such as Miss World.

Nikita at an open day for Alfreton fire station, one of her first public appearances after winning the title. She is holding a hamster belonging to an animal shelter that had a stall at the event.

Rounds at Warrington included interview, dance, fashion wear and evening wear, and Nikita looked a picture in dresses sponsored by bridal shop, Cherished Wedding Boutique, of Leeming Street, Mansfield.

But it was her fundraising for charity that really impressed the judges. The money she generated included £1,080 from a fun day at the Red Lion pub in Shirland, which was a big success.

The main charity to benefit from all the Natural Beauty fundraising is Giddo’s Gift, which improves the lives of teenagers and young adults suffering from cancer.

Nikita at the final in a dress sponsored by Cherished Wedding Boutique, of Mansfield, for whom she did modelling work for four years.

Nikita and the other finalists in Belgium have now been challenged to raise £6,000 each for Giddo’s Gift. She has set up a GoFundMe page for donations, which you can visit here.

She is also planning to organise several community events to raise money, starting with a quiz and afternoon tea at Cakefield-Cakes tea room in Pleasley on Sunday, September 11. She works in Pleasley as a creative assistant for Starcrossed Boutique.