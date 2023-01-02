Community smashes fundraising efforts for Rainworth schoolgirl with cancer
Residents in Rainworth have smashed fundraising efforts for a young girl diagnosed with a rare kidney cancer.
Lexi-May Pearce was aged just six when she was diagnosed with stage five Wilms’ tumour, a rare kidney cancer that primarily affects children, in September 2019.
In September 2022, kind-hearted neighbours threw Lexi a one-of-a-kind birthday bash at Rainworth Village Hall, to be enjoyed with her friends and family ahead of her birthday in November 2022.
Karen Hill, the family’s next-door neighbour, organised the party along with neigbours Andrea and Martin Jelley.
Danielle Pearce, Lexi’s mum, said it was truly amazing how a community full of neighbours and loved ones came together for Lexi.
Danielle has launched a fundraising page with hopes to raise £8,000 for Lexi’s dream holiday.
She said: “So far, Lexi has had a kidney removed, and two parts of her liver – she has relapsed twice after this and is now going through more chemo on her lungs and waiting for a surgical date to remove what we hope is the last in her lungs.
“We would love your help to give Lexi a once-in-a-lifetime holiday that she so deserves.
“She has spent most of the last three years in hospital and never complained. She is always upbeat and with a smile.”
Donations for Lexi’s dream holiday can be made via her GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/leximay-get-her-dream-holiday
A JustGiving page was also set up this month by neighbour Helen William,s who has been raising funds for horse rising lessons for the young girl.
Helen said Lexi fell in love with riding after a ride on her horse in Blidworth.
She said: “Funds raised from the appeal will be given to Danielle to fund further lessons and pony days within an organisation that is tailored towards children with health problems or disabilities.
“Allowing Lexi some "pony time".
The page – bit.ly/3G9glN5 – has already hit its £500 target.
And Lexi was also crowned one of the princesses for Great Minds Pathway Fighting Princess and Prince’s programme, a charitable cause for “little fighters” under 18 and adults with learning disabilities.
A winter wonderland ‘coronation’ took place at Center Parcs, Sherwood Forest, in partnership with MBUK pageants, a group celebrating the beauty and diversity of humanity, health and hardships.