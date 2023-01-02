Lexi-May Pearce was aged just six when she was diagnosed with stage five Wilms’ tumour, a rare kidney cancer that primarily affects children, in September 2019.

In September 2022, kind-hearted neighbours threw Lexi a one-of-a-kind birthday bash at Rainworth Village Hall, to be enjoyed with her friends and family ahead of her birthday in November 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Hill, the family’s next-door neighbour, organised the party along with neigbours Andrea and Martin Jelley.

Lexi was crowned by Great Minds Pathway Fighting Princess & Prince's Programme at Center Parcs, Sherwood Forest.

Danielle Pearce, Lexi’s mum, said it was truly amazing how a community full of neighbours and loved ones came together for Lexi.

Danielle has launched a fundraising page with hopes to raise £8,000 for Lexi’s dream holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “So far, Lexi has had a kidney removed, and two parts of her liver – she has relapsed twice after this and is now going through more chemo on her lungs and waiting for a surgical date to remove what we hope is the last in her lungs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lexi with her mum, Danielle.

“We would love your help to give Lexi a once-in-a-lifetime holiday that she so deserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She has spent most of the last three years in hospital and never complained. She is always upbeat and with a smile.”

Donations for Lexi’s dream holiday can be made via her GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/leximay-get-her-dream-holiday

Advertisement Hide Ad

A JustGiving page was also set up this month by neighbour Helen William,s who has been raising funds for horse rising lessons for the young girl.

Helen said Lexi fell in love with riding after a ride on her horse in Blidworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Funds raised from the appeal will be given to Danielle to fund further lessons and pony days within an organisation that is tailored towards children with health problems or disabilities.

“Allowing Lexi some "pony time".

Advertisement Hide Ad

The page – bit.ly/3G9glN5 – has already hit its £500 target.

And Lexi was also crowned one of the princesses for Great Minds Pathway Fighting Princess and Prince’s programme, a charitable cause for “little fighters” under 18 and adults with learning disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad