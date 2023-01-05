A long-standing Mansfield charity has thanked its volunteers and supporters as it moves into a new ‘forever’ home.

Hetty’s was founded in 1996 by a group of mums experiencing the loss of a loved one from addiction.

It provides emotional help and support to families in Nottinghamshire affected by a loved one’s alcohol or drug use.

And the team are now relocating from their previous location on Woodhouse Road, Mansfield, to a new home in Burnaby House on Church Street, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Staff and volunteers say they are “excited” to integrate further into the community by moving into their ‘forever home’ with the help of the community.

Debbie Knowles, Hetty’s chief executive, said: “It is official. This stunning Grade II-building in the heart of Mansfield Woodhouse is our forever home.

“I would also like to thank all our regular Hetty’s heroes, sponsors and donors and our amazing volunteers and fundraisers.

“You are all my heroes and I will be forever in your debt.

“We have been fortunate to buy our new home at Burnaby House.”

She admitted the new building “is quite a size, and quite the challenge” and appealed for any tradespeople to come forward if they can help get it fully ready for occupation.

Ms Knowles said: “If there are any tradesmen out there that could help get us into this premise – painters, engineers, decorators, electricians – that could just spare a few hours in the community to help us move in, we would really appreciate that.

“We hope to open to the community, reduce the stigma of alcohol misuse and support families affected.

“There are about 20 rooms and if we had a painter or decorator in each one, then we would probably get this done in a matter of weeks.”

“A huge shoutout to all our volunteers who are already doing a cracking job.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Ms Knowles on 07540 806620.

1. Home sweet home Pictured are Debbie Knowles (chief exec) and Tracey Crosby (operations lead). Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. 'Forever home' New Hetty's premises in Mansfield Woodhouse. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. DIY Debbie Knowles (chief exec) and Tracey Crosby (operations lead) are hard at work at the new HQ. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. Part of the community Tracey Crosby (operations lead). Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales