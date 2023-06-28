The proposal was to build nine employment comprising 35 units on land off Main Street

In addition, the plans also wanted to create two areas of car parking, one of about 40 spaces on land owned by Brierley Forest Golf Club as the application site owner currently allows golfers to park on part of the application site.

The other was a potential school drop-off point.

Plans to build industrial units on land in Huthwaite have been rejected by Ashfield Council

In a planning statement, the applicants said: “The proposal will provide much needed employment opportunities not just in terms of the quantum of space but also the unit size.

"The units are relatively small to help start up acorn enterprises and the relocation of businesses needing better quality premises.

"They will create quality employment opportunities close to a pool of labour.”

The statement added the site had formerly been allotments and had more latterly been used for tipping and any development will facilitate the removal of this material and the remediation of any contamination.

The plans received several objections from local residents who all highlight increased traffic, parking problems, impact on local infrastructure and wildlife and noise as reasons for opposing the plans.

One also asked: “Do we need these units when there are so many empty ones in town already?”