Bilsthorpe junction removed from A614 improvement scheme as overall costs rise by £16.7m

The upgrade of the A614/A6097 has been in the pipeline for several years and is backed by tens of millions of pounds in Department for Transport cash.

Its aim is to improve connectivity across the county and attract outward investment into Nottinghamshire’s infrastructure.

Overall, the scheme is expected to improve the “reliability of journey times” and increase capacity on a “key corridor” of the road network.

A visualisation of how the improvements to the Mickledale Lane junction in Bilsthorpe could have looked. Picture: Nottinghamshire Council

Road safety and maintenance improvements are also promised at White Post roundabout, Farnsfield, as well as “geometric improvements” at the A6097/A614 intersection at Warren Hill, Arnold.

The existing roundabout at Lowdham would also be enlarged, while the signalised junction at Kirk Hill in East Bridgford would also be extended.

The sixth junction in the plan is Mickledale Lane, Bilsthorpe, which was earmarked for traffic lights, although this was later amended to new roundabout and link road.

However, Nottinghamshire Council has now confirmed this part of the scheme will be omitted from the DfT-backed spending.

It follows changes in the original 2020 cost for the wider scheme of £28.6m. This has risen by £16.7m to £45.3m at the latest 2023 estimates.

This includes the Mickledale Lane costs rising from £5.8m to £11.8m, as well as the Ollerton roundabout costs rising from £10.7m to £17.2m.

The Conservative-led authority says rising costs are the result of inflation, as well as increased professional services fees.

The original estimates were funded through £24.3m from the DfT, with £2.55m from the council and £1.75m from developer contributions.

However, the Government has said it cannot increase its support from the original £24.3m sum.

This has led to the council removing Mickledale Lane from its planning to ensure the wider scheme is not significantly overspent.

Overall, the remaining five junctions are expected to cost £34.4m to improve and the council will increase its own contribution from £2.55m to £8.35m.

‘Fuller consideration’

In a report, the authority said removing Mickledale Lane will “allow a fuller consideration of the options available”.

It is still considered “in need of improvement” and future works are likely to revert back to traffic lights, rather than a new roundabout.

The authority admits the reverted option would “not improve journey times”, but would “significantly increase accessibility” around local villages.

Work will be carried out in the coming months to establish the next steps for the junction and the revised project will likely cost about £5m.

The change was discussed during the latest council cabinet meeting.

Coun Keith Girling, cabinet member for economic development, said: “This way, we will be able to construct traffic lights on the junction, as opposed to the roundabout and link road through fields.

“Removing Mickledale from the DfT scheme will improve value-for-money calculations and means we will be able to deliver a scheme which would significantly benefit local residents.”

