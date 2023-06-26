Controversial Selston housing plans get the green light from the council

The plans are to demolish two existing properties on a site on Portland Road and replace them with three detached, three-bedroom bungalows with room in the roof, two semi-detached, three-bedroom houses with room in the roof and three two-bedroom terrace houses.

The proposed site, however, has caused controversy among neighbours, as the current buildings on the site, numbers 111 and 113, have stood on the site since for close to 150 years.

However, as the planning statement from the applicants stated: “No buildings on site are listed and the site is not within a conservation area.”

Plans to demolish these homes and build eight new ones in their place have been approved by the council

They added: “We consider this site is sufficiently sized to accommodate the proposed eight dwellings.

“It is in a sustainable location and will benefit the local area both socially and economically.

“It will make use of a relatively large site within an existing residential area.

“We consider the proposals will provide needed energy-efficient, well-insulated housing in a well-established residential area.”

A number of objections were received from local residents, many of them highlighting potential increased noise, the impact of the increased housing on infrastructure and quality of life within the area and the loss of the two old homes.

One objector said: “The village is overrun already, and the other proposed developments are going to cripple it as there are insufficient amenities already.”

Another said: Numbers 111 and 113 have a historic connection to Selston – the pit manager and his deputy used to live in them.”

And another resident said: “I feel strongly there is a risk of overbuilding in Selston with a lack of amenities for residents

“It is putting further pressure on the schools and doctors and the village does not have the capacity to keep absorbing new residential dwellings.”

However, there was also support for the plans from residents.

One said: “Selston needs housing which this is providing at various levels.”

Another said: “Fully support the houses being built and using an existing residential site too, I think it’s great.”