Mansfield Council planning committee will consider the proposals to create a destination park at Berry Hill park in November.

A site visit will also be planned ahead of the meeting for the committee to understand the proposed enhancements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime, the council will send out expressions of interest to contractors before a full procurement exercise is undertaken later this year.

Berry Hill park, Mansfield.

The park sits within around 25 hectares of parkland with a diverse mix of woodlands, mown grassland, acid grassland and wildflower meadows.

Plans unveiled include new and improved accessible footpaths around the green space and two new play areas.

Plans also show a new building with a multi-functional space, café and toilets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These features were taken forward in the proposals following public consultation in 2022 to identify the key priorities for the green space.

Sarah Troman, head of neighbourhood services at Mansfield Council, said: “We are thrilled to have reached the next milestone for the project.

“We have worked closely with residents on these plans, considering all feedback to enhance the park as much as possible with our funding.

“With construction costs and inflation still incredibly high, our budget to deliver the proposals is getting tighter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Therefore, we have prioritised the works to address the key issues raised in the public consultation.

“And we will also be looking at further external funding opportunities to progress those which we have not been able to fund in this project.

“The council is committed to ensuring the works at Berry Hill park deliver a true destination feel.

“I would encourage all residents to review the planning application to see what could be coming to the park in 2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding for the £3.23m park works was made possible due to the allocation of £2.994m from the government’s towns fund.

The shortfall will come from the authority’s existing capital budget for Berry Hill park.

If planning permission is granted, the council aims to appoint a contractor by December 2023, with a start on the site in early 2024.