Ambitious plans to transform Mansfield’s Berry Hill Park into a “destination” have been given a warm welcome.

Mansfield Council’s plan for the popular park includes new and improved accessible footpaths, a dedicated event space and a new building with a multi-functional space, café, toilets and changing rooms.

The latest plans were displayed in the park today to allow members of the public to ask questions and find out what is happening the development.

Andy Chambers, council parks development officer, said: “We’ve been working on the masterplan and the design for the park, the building and the proposed play area.

“At the moment we are going through plans with members of the public, to allow them to have a look and give their opinion on the plans and see what it’s all about.

“It’s been a long process – unfortunately it’s taken longer than we’d expected – but we’re optimistic to be going to planning fairly soon with a view to hopefully getting a spade in the ground in early next year, finishing at the end of 2024, early 2025.”

Emma Kirk, a landscape architect at Jon Sheaff and Associates, which has been working on the plans, said: “We’re moving into stage three of the Berry Hill Park development.

“We’re presenting people with the latest plans and past consultations we’ve had, to find out people’s take on the plans going forward.”

Among those visiting the consultation was Sandra Draycott, of Mansfield.

She said: “We’ve lived in the area for 30 years and we have used the park a lot during those 30 years, especially during the pandemic. We know a lot of people who use the park and who do want it to be a destination park again. But also to preserve the natural aspects of the park as well.”

Peter Draycott said: “People don’t understand what they mean by the term destination park because there is no real definition.

“So people are hearing destination park and thinking it means it will be crowded and overused.

“But it all looks like good stuff. We have a particular interest because we started the car show last year based on the principles of the destination park ethos.

“A destination park is entertainment in a controlled environment so we saw that as a means of bringing people together.”

