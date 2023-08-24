News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Fire Museum "grateful" for donation from Sutton company

Mansfield’s fire museum volunteers have shared their gratitude after receiving a “generous” donation from a Sutton fire door company.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 24th Aug 2023, 13:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 13:51 BST

Mansfield Fire Museum, located on Rosemary Street, continues to thrive and platform the service’s history through the ages.

The museum, behind Mansfield Fire Station, are “grateful” for a £200 donation from Fire Door Specialists, part of Doorcerts Manufacturing.

Paul Davidson, chairman of the museum, said: “Thank you for your continued support and generous donation. It means a lot.”

Paul Davidson, of Mansfield Fire Museum, receives a donation of £200.Paul Davidson, of Mansfield Fire Museum, receives a donation of £200.
Paul Davidson, of Mansfield Fire Museum, receives a donation of £200.
The museum recently said goodbye to the county’s last remaining Dennis Sabre, a purpose-built fire engine produced by Dennis Specialist

Vehicles of Guildford between 1995 to 2007, as the vehicle is set embark on a new journey in Ukraine to support European rescue efforts.

Paul said: “It’s gone into storage and will embark on a new adventure and service to Ukraine.

Dennis Sabre FN03GYY will be embarking on a new journey in Ukraine.Dennis Sabre FN03GYY will be embarking on a new journey in Ukraine.
Dennis Sabre FN03GYY will be embarking on a new journey in Ukraine.
“Pump tested and all in order. It was the last registered Sabre in Notts.

“We are sorry to see it go but to it will be essential in its future use.”

Mansfield Fire Museum is owned and operated by Mansfield Fire Station Preservation Society Trust.

The museum is also supported by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Due to the nature of the exhibits, it is recommended that visitors are over the age of seven.

The museum is open to the public by appointment only because the museum is run by volunteers.

And minimum donations of £1 per person are appreciated.

The museum aims to preserve the industry’s history and educate residents on the service, both in the county, nationally and across the world.

For more information about the museum and how to visit, see www.fb.com/mansfieldfiremuseum999 and mansfieldfiremuseum.org.uk

