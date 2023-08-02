News you can trust since 1952
‘Unsympathetic’ brick walls in Mansfield’s Berry Hill to be demolished and rebuilt

Walls built alongside a new housing development on a busy Mansfield road need to be demolished and rebuilt after breaching planning regulations.
By Andrew Topping
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 12:30 BST

The walls, on either side of Bloomsbury Gardens, were created alongside a development in the area more than seven years ago.

However, Mansfield Council says they were “unauthorised” and are subject of a planning enforcement notice requiring them to be removed.

Fronting Berry Hill Lane, they were first subject to a retrospective planning application in 2016, but which was refused by the authority.

The red brick wall compared with the existing stone wall which surrounds Berry Hill Park. (Photo by: Andrew Topping/Local Democracy Reporting Service)The red brick wall compared with the existing stone wall which surrounds Berry Hill Park. (Photo by: Andrew Topping/Local Democracy Reporting Service)
The council said the red brickwork was “incongruous” with the surrounding area and the existing stone walls which front the majority of Berry Hill Lane.

An appeal over the refusal was rejected by the Government’s Planning Inspectorate.

A separate planning notice was served in September 2017 ordering the wall to be removed before a further planning application was lodged in 2018.

This included removing existing pillars, removing railing and cladding the building with ‘Z-stone’ and was approved, but the council said the attempts were unsuccessful.

Now the authority has unanimously backed a new plan to demolish both walls and replace them with a new stone wall, despite concerns from nearby residents over privacy, affecting the character of the area and crime.

Robbie Steele, a council planning officer, told the latest meeting of the council’s planning committee: “It’s unlikely the reduction in wall height will cause any concern for privacy given you can walk past and see through the railings. You can also just walk straight into Bloomsbury Gardens at the access, so we’re not concerned about those objections.

“The wall connects to an existing historic wall which, while itself is not listed, is recognised for its connection to the Grade-II listed Berry Hill Hall.

“These walls are unauthorised and subject to a planning enforcement notice requiring their removal.

“An appeal was dismissed with concerns being the walls are out of character with the area. If you drive down there, it is primarily stone walls.

“The purpose of this application is to remedy the breach of planning control and to demolish and rebuild it in stone.

“Overall, it’s considered the application will deal with the harm caused to the character of the area with their removal.”

Councillors unanimously supported the measures, which will now be enforced by the applicant Dukeries Homes.

