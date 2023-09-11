Watch more videos on Shots!

More than 100 people gathered to raise funds for Sutton’s John Eastwood Hospice and towards a defibrillator in the Albert Street area of Mansfield.

The event was held at the Victoria Tandoori, on Albert Street, as the business served up a three course meal for guests.

Neil Temple, from David Blount Estate Agents, along with Coun John Coxhead, Mansfield Council member for Yeoman Hill, brought in more than 100 guests, selling out the event and raising more than £1,000 in the process.

Coun John Coxhead and Neil Temple, at the fundraising event at Victoria Tandoori, Mansfield.

Mr Temple said both himself and Coun Coxhead got involved some years ago in raising donations for Mansfield Wildlife Rescue Centre, an independent animal rescue charity based in Pleasley.

He said: “There's been several various fundraising event that include helping to collect more than 130 laptops that were distributed local to families that couldn't afford them and made great use of them during the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.”

Coun Coxhead said it was “a fantastic event”, with “everyone having a fantastic night” and raising much-needed funds.

He said: “Our Bangladesh community have suffered badly but continued to support many organisations to include staff in the emergency services during the covid pandemic – supplying meals day in and day out so it is the least we can do to help them.”