11 of the best Indian takeaways in Mansfield – according to Google ratings

These are some of the most popular Indian takeaways in Mansfield and the surrounding area.

With the cold winter nights drawing in and the weekend approaching, there is little more comforting than a meal from your favourite Indian takeaway.

Here are some of the restaurants with the best Google ratings across Mansfield and the surrounding area.

All of these takeaways have been given a rating of four-out-of-five, or higher.

Have you tried any of these? Let us know if we missed your favourite.

1. Waterlily Waterlily, 128 Nottingham Road, Mansfield, has a 4.3/5 rating based on 230 reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Victoria Tandoori Victoria Tandoori, 34 Albert Street, Mansfield, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 348 reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Rima-Faz Indian Restaurant Rima-Faz Indian Restaurant, 32 Leeming Street, Mansfield, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 301 reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. The New Chand Indian Cuisine The New Chand Indian Cuisine, 8 Toothill Road, Mansfield, has a 4.5/5 rating based on 210 reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales