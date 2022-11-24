News you can trust since 1952
These are some of the best Indian takeaways in the area

11 of the best Indian takeaways in Mansfield – according to Google ratings

These are some of the most popular Indian takeaways in Mansfield and the surrounding area.

By Shelley Marriott
2 hours ago
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 1:50pm

With the cold winter nights drawing in and the weekend approaching, there is little more comforting than a meal from your favourite Indian takeaway.

Here are some of the restaurants with the best Google ratings across Mansfield and the surrounding area.

All of these takeaways have been given a rating of four-out-of-five, or higher.

Have you tried any of these? Let us know if we missed your favourite.

1. Waterlily

Waterlily, 128 Nottingham Road, Mansfield, has a 4.3/5 rating based on 230 reviews

Photo: Google

2. Victoria Tandoori

Victoria Tandoori, 34 Albert Street, Mansfield, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 348 reviews

Photo: Google

3. Rima-Faz Indian Restaurant

Rima-Faz Indian Restaurant, 32 Leeming Street, Mansfield, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 301 reviews

Photo: Google

4. The New Chand Indian Cuisine

The New Chand Indian Cuisine, 8 Toothill Road, Mansfield, has a 4.5/5 rating based on 210 reviews

Photo: Google

