Pleasley man threatened to set dog on social workers and smashed windscreen

A Pleasley man threatened to set his dog on two social workers and smashed the windscreen of their car with a metal shop sign, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:44 BST- 1 min read

The women from Mansfield Council visited Mitchell Petch and his partner at their home on June 23, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Alexis Mercer, prosecuting, said the officers were initially refused entry and when Petch became involved he swore and called them “corrupt”.

Ms Mercer said: “He was red in the face and so angry he was spitting. He was puffing his chest out and he threatened to set his dog on them."

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Petch's mother got in the way “to prevent things escalating,” but Petch kept leaning over her and threatened to set the women alight.

Ms Mercer said: “When they tried to leave, he stopped them by putting both arms against the wall. They both feared they would be hurt.”

When the women got back into their car he hurled a metal shop sign through the rear windscreen.

One of them was “hyperventilating and crying with fear” as she rang the police. The owner had to pay £550 excess on the insurance.

Petch denied making threats and said he did not think any of the things he said would cause alarm or distress.

The court heard he has seven previous convictions for 13 offences and was last in trouble for resisting a police officer in 2020.

Petch, aged 24, of Chesterfield Road North, admitted criminal damage and two counts of making threats.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: "He accepts he has a problem in controlling his anger.”

Sentencing was adjourned for a probation report.