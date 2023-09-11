Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nottinghamshire Police are now investigating the theft of the Burmese python from Mansfield Aquatic, Reptile & Pet Centre.

Luke Thellman, owner of the Nursery Street store, said: “Two men physically broke an enclosure and took the animal with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If any customers have any information regarding this please contact the store.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An image from CCTV shared by Mansfield Aquatic, Reptile & Pet Centre. Police are investigating the theft after a snake was taken from an enclosure in the Mansfield store.

“Not once was the animal’s welfare considered by these disgraceful people. Not only have you put an animal in danger, but have upset our entire MARP team.”

Nottinghamshire Police are investigating the theft, which took place on September 7, but do not believe the snake poses a threat to the public.

Centre staff have also encouraged residents to remain vigilant and contact the police if they know anything about the theft.

The small Burmese Python was taken from Mansfield Aquatic, Reptile & Pet Centre on Thursday, September 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Insp Kylie Davies, force Mansfield district commander, said: “We are investigating the theft of a small Burmese python from a business in Mansfield on Thursday, at about 11.30am.

“While we don’t believe the snake poses any threat to the public, we are working hard to reunite him with his lawful owners.