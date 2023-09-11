Mansfield reptile centre slams 'disgraceful' thieves as snake stolen
Nottinghamshire Police are now investigating the theft of the Burmese python from Mansfield Aquatic, Reptile & Pet Centre.
Luke Thellman, owner of the Nursery Street store, said: “Two men physically broke an enclosure and took the animal with them.
“If any customers have any information regarding this please contact the store.
“Not once was the animal’s welfare considered by these disgraceful people. Not only have you put an animal in danger, but have upset our entire MARP team.”
Nottinghamshire Police are investigating the theft, which took place on September 7, but do not believe the snake poses a threat to the public.
Centre staff have also encouraged residents to remain vigilant and contact the police if they know anything about the theft.
Insp Kylie Davies, force Mansfield district commander, said: “We are investigating the theft of a small Burmese python from a business in Mansfield on Thursday, at about 11.30am.
“While we don’t believe the snake poses any threat to the public, we are working hard to reunite him with his lawful owners.
“This was a brazen theft that has had a significant impact on a local business. I urge anyone with relevant information to come forward by calling 101 and quoting incident 400 of September 7, 2023.”