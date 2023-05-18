Michael Gove MP visits future Mansfield Connect hub following successful Levelling Up bid

The visit follows an announcement in January, which saw Mansfield District Council successful in its bid to the Government’s Levelling Up Fund for £20m to regenerate the site.

The ring-fenced funding will see the old retail building in the town centre revitalised into a multi-agency hub, Mansfield Connect, that will house key partners in the district and become a one-stop shop for residents to access key services.

The Mansfield Connect scheme forms a vital part of the council’s ambitious long-term town centre regeneration plans, and it is hoped the repurposing of the building will then have a knock-on effect, stimulating our local economy and encouraging private-sector investment into the wider Mansfield district.

Rt Hon Michael Gove MP held a working lunch with council representatives, the Mayor and local stakeholders, including Mansfield BID and the Place Board, to discuss the challenges and opportunities through the forthcoming Levelling Up Partnership.

Rt Hon Michael Gove MP, said: "Levelling Up means giving a town like Mansfield, which has a great heritage and a town in which its residents take enormous pride, it's giving it a vote of confidence from the central Government.

"It's giving it the extra cash required in order to attract high-paying jobs. One of the challenges we have got in this country is that in the past previous Government's have tended to put their investment in London and the South East; we want to make sure the East Midlands plays its full part in the economic life of the country.

"Today's visit confirms the £20m we're spending will help transform this site and give the town centre that hub that it needs. New jobs, new investment from the public and private sector."

Michael Gove meets Executive Mayor of Mansfield, Andy Abrahams, with Mansfield MP, Ben Bradley

Executive Mayor of Mansfield, Andy Abrahams, said: “Today gave us the opportunity to highlight our vision and aspirations for the heart of our town centre in Mansfield, as well as the economic challenges we face too.

“We are unable to bring about regeneration change alone. We need funding, support and partnerships to make the very most of the opportunities afforded to us through initiatives such as the Towns Fund and Levelling Up Fund to help further encourage inward private investment to Mansfield.”

Michael Gove MP with Mansfield MP Ben Bradley and Mayor Andy Abrahams outside the Old Town Hall