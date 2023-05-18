Michael Gove MP visits future Mansfield Connect hub following successful Levelling Up bid
The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Rt Hon Michael Gove MP, was in Mansfield today (Thursday, May 18) to speak to local leaders about their ambitions to transform the town’s former Beales building into 'Mansfield Connect'.
The visit follows an announcement in January, which saw Mansfield District Council successful in its bid to the Government’s Levelling Up Fund for £20m to regenerate the site.
The ring-fenced funding will see the old retail building in the town centre revitalised into a multi-agency hub, Mansfield Connect, that will house key partners in the district and become a one-stop shop for residents to access key services.
The Mansfield Connect scheme forms a vital part of the council’s ambitious long-term town centre regeneration plans, and it is hoped the repurposing of the building will then have a knock-on effect, stimulating our local economy and encouraging private-sector investment into the wider Mansfield district.
Rt Hon Michael Gove MP, said: "Levelling Up means giving a town like Mansfield, which has a great heritage and a town in which its residents take enormous pride, it's giving it a vote of confidence from the central Government.
"It's giving it the extra cash required in order to attract high-paying jobs. One of the challenges we have got in this country is that in the past previous Government's have tended to put their investment in London and the South East; we want to make sure the East Midlands plays its full part in the economic life of the country.
"Today's visit confirms the £20m we're spending will help transform this site and give the town centre that hub that it needs. New jobs, new investment from the public and private sector."
Executive Mayor of Mansfield, Andy Abrahams, said: “Today gave us the opportunity to highlight our vision and aspirations for the heart of our town centre in Mansfield, as well as the economic challenges we face too.
“We are unable to bring about regeneration change alone. We need funding, support and partnerships to make the very most of the opportunities afforded to us through initiatives such as the Towns Fund and Levelling Up Fund to help further encourage inward private investment to Mansfield.”