Mansfield town centre masterplan takes step forward

Mansfield Council’s overview and scrutiny place committee assessed the 106-page document this week, before ultimately handing decision-making power to Coun Stuart Richardson.

It comes after the council unveiled its plan for the first time, laying out a 15-year vision of how the authority will transform a range of town centre sites, including Market Place, Four Seasons shopping centre, the former BHS and Beales stores and the railway station.

Its aim is to make the town centre a ‘place to work and live’, focusing on green initiatives including a town park on Toothill Lane and green space on Market Place.

Market Place, Mansfield, could become a 'garden square' under the plans.

Four Seasons could eventually become a mixed-use scheme, with shops ‘decanted’ back onto the high street, while more focus will be given to leisure, food and drink and attractions in the town.

The document also confirms the council’s ambition to move its headquarters into the town centre, with the former Beales store on Stockwell Gate earmarked.

The Clumber Street area could also be redeveloped, providing housing, employment land and student accommodation, while the former BHS store, on West Gate, is earmarked for a relocated, indoor Mansfield Market.

Coun Stuart Richardson, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for regeneration and growth.

‘Fantastic’

The council also plans to redevelop the Dame Flogan Street and White Hart Street area into mixed-use, employment and residential space, and utilise space underneath the historic viaduct for businesses like micropubs and food and drink stalls.

Coun Stuart Wallace, who represents Carr Bank, said: “I think there are some fantastic things in there, some bits in there make it an exciting document.

“It’ll be interesting to discuss it more in the future.”

Coun Brian Lohan, whose Portland ward covers part of the town centre, said: “It won’t happen straight away, I’ve only been pushing for the White Hart redevelopment of Dame Flogan Street, that looks like Beirut, for the past 13 years.”

A decision on moving the plans to the first phase of public consultation is expected to be made by Coun Richardson, portfolio holder for regeneration and growth, in the next few weeks.

The first six-week consultation will then begin in mid-October, with the hope of formally adopting the masterplan in early 2022.