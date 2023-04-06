News you can trust since 1952
Stunning images show inside of abandoned Mansfield department store Beales

Former Mansfield department store Beales has stood empty for more than three years – but plans are afoot to transform it into a civic hub.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 6th Apr 2023, 06:30 BST

The building has been empty since the famous Mansfield department store closed its doors in early 2019.

But Mansfield Council is planning to turn it into a civic hub – and the scheme was given a big boost in January with the announcement of £20 million of Levelling Up funding towards the scheme.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “The scheme forms a vital part of our ambitious long-term town centre regeneration plans. Our new multi-agency civic and community hub, at the former Beales department store, will see a new multi-partner facility and provide a new headquarters for the council.”

It is hoped the “multi-agency hub”, named Mansfield Connect, will house the district council – potentially freeing up its current Civic Centre home on Chesterfield Road South for redevelopment – alongside the NHS, West Nottinghamshire College and Mansfield Community & Voluntary Service, as well as Nottinghamshire Council and the Department for Work and Pensions.

However, ahead of any work beginning to transform it into Mansfield Connect, your Chad photographer Brian Eyre was invited inside the derelict building – built in 1938 for the Mansfield & Sutton Co-operative Society

and captured these stunning images.

The art deco frontage of the former Beales department store on Queen Street, Mansfield town centre.

1. Art deco frontage

The art deco frontage of the former Beales department store on Queen Street, Mansfield town centre. Photo: Brian Eyre

The rear of the building.

2. Back door

The rear of the building. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Queen Street frontage of the building, viewed from the junction with Stockwell Gate.

3. Street view

The Queen Street frontage of the building, viewed from the junction with Stockwell Gate. Photo: Brian Eyre

A control panel inside the building - it looks like it could just be turned back on ready for business.

4. Under control

A control panel inside the building - it looks like it could just be turned back on ready for business. Photo: Brian Eyre

