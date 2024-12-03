Mansfield's Paddock Close back 'bigger than ever' with annual Christmas light display

Mansfield's Paddock Close Christmas event is back and “bigger than ever” – supporting two local charities.

For over 15 years, Paddock Close (NG18 5AS) has maintained a cherished tradition of transforming into a winter wonderland for the festive season in aid of charitable causes.

This year, the event is raising funds for two important causes: the Lashes Foundation and Jack of All Hearts.

The Lashes Foundation honours the memory of Evie Wilson, who died at the age of 13 in 2021.

Supported by Evie’s family and friends, the foundation aims to support individuals and groups in the community.

Jack of All Hearts is a charity dedicated to providing support to those affected by brain cancer.

Readers can visit this link to view the fundraiser and make a donation at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/angela-jephson-2?utm_term=j3QYmVXbE.

The fundraising page has a target of £5,000 to be split between the charities.

An anonymous donor commented on the fundraising page, saying: “Keep up the amazing work. Both these charities are excellent.”

Another comment on the crowdfunding page from Ann Davenport said: “Keep up the fabulous work.”

On the page's public Facebook profile, at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064507877601, Susan Lloyd commented that she never misses the event and takes her mom each year.

Rachel Foster stated that the beneficiaries of the fundraising page were two “very deserving” charities.

Over the years, Paddock Close has raised thousands for local causes by spreading festive cheer and illuminating their street.

Last Christmas, residents raised over £3,000 for the John Eastwood Hospice and the Mansfield Wildlife Charity.

In addition to an online fundraising page, the residents also collect cash donations in buckets on the street.