Facelift in pipeline for one of Mansfield town centre's most historic and iconic buildings

A facelift for one of Mansfield town centre’s most historic and iconic buildings is in the pipeline ahead of its new life as a shop and two HMOs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dial, a former hotel and pub on Market Place, is a grade II listed building. Along with the Old Town Hall, the Market Inn pub and the old courthouse (now also a pub), it helps form a historic setting within the conservation area of the town.

It closed in December 2019 after “a poor period of trading” and has stood empty and derelict ever since, falling into what is described as “a poor state of repair”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But last year, planning permission was granted by Mansfield District Council to convert the three-storey building into a commercial unit on the ground floor and two HMOs (houses in multiple occupation) – one of four bedrooms and the other of six bedrooms – on the floors above.

Closed since 2019, The Dial pub in Mansfield town centre, a historic grade II listed building, is earmarked for changes.

Preparatory work is reportedly under way for that development to begin. And now, a separate planning application has been submitted to the council for a full refurbishment of the exterior of the building.

The listed-building consent application has been lodged by Jack Townsend, the 37-year-old director of The Dial SPV Ltd, based in Mansfield Woodhouse.

And he has enlisted the Newark-based architects, Guy St John Taylor Associates Ltd, as his agent to compile detailed reports of the work that will be carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is proposed that the work is undertaken to improve the appearance of the front facade and improve the performance of some of its features,” says Guy St John Taylor.

A photo of The Dial's distinctive former bar that will bring back memories for many Mansfield people.

"Proposals have been informed by historic research and include the re-creation of some lost details from earlier phases of the building’s development.

"This would include the replacement of ground-floor windows to match, as closely as possible, those from the building in the 1970s.”

The Dial originates from the Georgian era in the early 19th century and initially faced Stockwell Gate. But it was demolished and rebuilt around 1840 to face Market Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has an illustrious history and is even mentioned in reports of one of Mansfield’s most famous murders in 1878 – that of market stallholder and well-known local character John Shippam, known as ‘Old Jack, whose drinking haunts included The Dial. No-one was ever convicted and his death remains shrouded in mystery to this day.

The council’s planning officers are now considering the latest plan for The Dial building and have set a deadline date of Friday, January 17 for a decision or recommendation.

Other planning applications received by Mansfield Council include these:

Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre, Westdale Road, Mansfield – prior notification of the supply and installation of 197 PV (photovoltaics) solar panels to create a system designed to minimise the visual impact on the surrounding area. The panels would be installed on a flat roof and unlikely to be visible from ground level, thus negating any glare for pedestrians or motorists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

56 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield – boundary walls to the front and side.

63 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield – demolition of existing front porch and front section of existing garage, and construction of a new two-storey porch, front dormer, rear single-storey extension and rear dormer with associated alterations.

59 Peafield Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse – rear extension and alterations.