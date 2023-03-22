Charity Lashes Foundation launched by Clipstone family in memory of their daughter receives funding boost

In memory of Evie’s life, who died when she was 13-years-old in 2021, Lashes Foundation has used its funds to help to support a variety of local causes, including domestic abuse victims, families with terminal illnesses, disabled children and adults, and those suffering with mental health issues.

The donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ came as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Andy Summer, charity chairman at the Lashes Foundation, said: “Evie was such a special young lady who always put others before herself, and the Lashes Foundation is Evie’s legacy to help others in the local community like she did.

Mark Cotes presenting Andy Summers with a £1,500 cheque for Lashes Foundation

“Receiving the donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes came as a big surprise to us. It was absolutely fantastic news and gives us vital funds to keep helping people in the local community.”

Mark Cotes, managing director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “It’s an honour to be able to support such a fantastic charity in a way that enables them to continue providing such valuable services within the local area.