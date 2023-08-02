Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, was joined by representatives from partners in the scheme to welcome the garden's completion.

He said: “This is a wonderful new asset for our town centre where people can take a while to reflect and enjoy the peace and tranquillity of this new green space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is part of our wider vision to make Mansfield greener and more appealing.

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams officially opened Mansfield's Memorial Garden

“We hope it will encourage people to linger and enjoy spending time in Mansfield, boosting our local economy.”

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, also welcomed the park’s opening.

He said: “Fantastic that the new Memorial Garden in the town centre has finally opened, after a bit of a prolonged wait.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Along with the rain gardens on the market, we're 'greening' the town centre and working to make it a more attractive and pleasant place to visit.

“Now when you get off the bus in to Mansfield, you'll walk through this lovely green space rather than the previous experience which was to tip you straight out in to a pretty rundown area behind the Town Hall bins – a much better visitor experience.

“These green spaces may just be small changes, but are early visible signs of the significant investment coming to town, including the £20m Levelling Up Fund money to transform Beales and Stockwell Gate, and further plans to revitalise White Hart Street.”

Matthew Sutton, of contractor Galliford Try, said: “Forward-thinking, collaborative projects such as this are vital for improving our public infrastructure and the environment around us, and we are delighted with what has been achieved here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The garden also incorporates rain gardens, or Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems, part of Severn Trent's scheme to create sustainable ways to alleviate storm pressures on existing sewers.

Adam Boucher, from Severn Trent, said: “We’re delighted at the completion of the memorial garden. It will be a wonderful area to visit in the town centre and a great example of true collaboration.