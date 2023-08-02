The Sherwood Forest Up Close exhibition launched this month at Mansfield Central Library and showcases the spectacular images of natural history photographer Alex Hyde.

The exhibition, delivered as part of the Miner2Major project, which is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, provides a fascinating insight into the smaller, often hidden species that live in Sherwood Forest.

Alex has visited sites around the Sherwood Forest area such as the RPSB Sherwood Forest National Nature Reserve, Vicar Water County Park, Spa Pond woods, Ransom Wood and Rainworth Heath, to capture these special species in action.

Nature Photographer and project partner, Alex Hyde

The resulting photographs from his visits have been gathered for an exhibition that is both educational and visually stunning.

Alex's work involves using specialised equipment and various macro and microscope lenses to photograph subjects that can be smaller than a grain of rice.

Alex said: “I first developed an interest in photography as a means of getting closer to the natural world.

"When composing a scene of an insect or spider through my macro lens, I am always struck with a sense of discovery.

"To this day I delight in revealing tiny details of subjects that would be missed by the naked eye.

“Nature provides me with an endless array of fascinating subjects and I am confident that I will never tire of photographing them.”

Steve Little, scheme manager of Miner2Major, said: “Alex’s photographs are breathtaking, shining a spotlight on some the fascinating and important species that we live alongside and rarely get to see.”