Mansfield town centre memorial garden project delayed due to 'snagging problems'

The all-new feature, on a former car park off Queen Street, which aims to focus on remembrance, gathering and reflection, was due to be fully completed earlier this month.

However, Mansfield Council has admitted there are issues with the site that must be resolved before a grand opening can take place.

A council spokeswoman said: “We are waiting for a number of issues on the site to be completed by our contractors following a few snagging problems raised. We are getting updates for this daily.

A recent photo of the memorial garden. Photo: Councillor Ben Brown.

“As soon as these issues are resolved, we can finish the scheme and hold our grand opening.”

The focal point of the memorial garden is a 2.4-metre monument, along with seating areas, trees, plants and terraced grass areas.

Inspirational words have been engraved around the base of the sculpture, including community and kindness.

A carved hole near the top of the stone has been designed to represent the future or something beyond, referring to the positive changes visitors will soon see in the town centre.

It is unknown when the project will be completed. Photo: Councillor Ben Brown.

It is yet known when the project will be fully completed but the council has reassured residents and thanked them for their patience.

The spokeswoman said: “We thank the public for their patience and understanding while ensuring the Memorial Garden looks the best it can be.”

Through its ambitious Green Recovery programme, Severn Trent has invested £76 million in Mansfield using community integrated sustainable urban drainage to alleviate the risk of flooding during storms.

The memorial garden is one of the schemes incorporating sustainable drainage, designed to make communities more resilient against the increasing threat of flooding from climate change, population growth and urban development for years to come.

Adam Boucher, Severn Trent Green Recovery programme lead, previously said: “By working together, we’ve been able to transform what would have just been a normal green space, and install sustainable drainage that will help reduce flooding in the town.”