Mansfield's fire-damaged Hermitage Mill could be rebuilt as nursing home

The former Hermitage Mill, off Hermitage Lane, went up in flames on March 28 this year, requiring large parts of the Grade-II listed site to be demolished.

The site had been subject to an ongoing planning application to redevelop and extend the mill, making way for a 70-bedroom nursing home and 31 residential homes.

However, prior to the fire, Mansfield Council’s planning committee was yet to give the redevelopment its approval.

Hermitage Mill at the height of the blaze

But now the committee will discuss whether to bring the plans forward and give the applicant, Hermitage Mill Developments, consent to give the site a new lease of life.

Initial plans were for the conversion of the building, but updated documents confirm the company is now planning to part-demolish and rebuild the fire-damaged structure.

Documents published ahead of the May 9 meeting confirm the site would be rebuilt, extended, repaired and refurbished to become the 70-bed care home.

However, unlike the original plans, the extension would now effectively be attached to the newly-rebuilt mill.

A further 31 three-bedroom, two-storey properties are then proposed on the site as part of the wider planning application.

The wider development will be accessed from the two existing entrances off Hermitage Lane, with 87 parking spaces provided across the site, including 23 for the care home.

The report adds the part-demolition of the building’s remaining structure is necessary following the fire.

It says: “Shortly after the fire, before demolition occurred, a meeting was held on-site involving the council’s conservation officer, a structural engineer from Historic England, a building control officer, the case officer and the council’s enforcement officer.

“On the basis of the visit, the demolition was considered necessary due to structural and safety problems.

“The application has been amended to include the partial demolition and rebuild of the mill.

“It now proposes to rebuild, extend, repair and refurbish the mill to facilitate the conversion to a care home.”