The once noble 18th Century Hermitage Mill was left in ruins after flames ripped through the building in the early hours of Monday, destroying more than 200 years of industrial architectural history.

The Grade II-listed former cotton mill, on Hermitage Lane was built in sandstone close to the waters of the River Maun in 1782. It played a significant part in Mansfield's industrial heritage and the lives of local people.

Emergency services and 20 fire appliances, with fire crews from Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire rushed to the site at 3am to battle the flames, but the old building could not be saved.

Your Chad photographer Brian Eyre captured the last moments in the building’s story as Total Reclaims Demolition firm moved into knock down the scorched ruins.

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need. Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come. Visit chad.co.uk/subscriptions

1. Hermitage Mill demolition underway. Hermitage Mill was destroyed in a blaze on Monday Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. Hermitage Mill demolition underway. Total Reclaims Demolition at work at Hermitage Mill Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Hermitage Mill demolition underway. The 18th century Hermitage Mill was destroyed in a blaze. The ruins had to be demolished. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. Hermitage Mill demolition underway. The ruins of Hermitage Mill as demolition gets underway. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales