Huge fire at Mansfield's historic Hermitage Mill - what we know so far

Timeline

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire in Hermitage Lane, Mansfield, at around 2.50am this morning, Monday March 28.

Hermitage Mill, a grade II-listed property which has been empty since 2008, was found to be on fire.

The blaze tore through the grade II-listed building in the early hours of this morning.

Hermitage Lane, Hamilton Way and parts of Sutton Road were all closed while firefighters battled the blaze, and the public were advised to avoid the area where possible.

At 9am both Sutton Road and Hamilton Way reopened for motorists.

Five appliances and one aerial ladder platform remained on the scene to continue damping down the flames.

At 11am Nottinghamshire Police announce that three men, all aged 18, had been arrested and are currently being questioned over the incident.

Team Effort

At its height, 20 appliances and two aerial ladder platforms were in attendance as firefighters fought to get the blaze under control.

Nottinghamshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service all assisted Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service at the scene.

Network Rail also attended the scene – fortunately the Robin Hood Line which runs adjacent to the Mill was unaffected and was able to remain open.

Impact

Roads around the Hermitage Lane area were closed for much of the morning.

Many businesses in the surrounding area have remained closed – Mansfield Doggy Day Care and Cash & Carry Windows Ltd both announced they would remain closed for the rest of the day.

Mansfield Recycling Centre has remained open, however access to the site is limited due to partial road closures still being in force.

Reaction

Sarah Dyer lives a few doors away from the Mill and was awoken by sirens at 3am.

She reports heating a number of loud ‘booms’ as the fire took hold, and delivered drinks and snacks to the hard-working firefighters throughout the early hours.

She explained: “We heard the sirens and initially thought there had been an accident, until we saw the smoke.

"The flames just got bigger and bigger, and we heard several loud booms.

"I’ve never seen an incident response like it, so many fire engines, police cars and ambulances.

"It’s such a shame – it was such a beautiful building.”

