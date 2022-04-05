Three Mansfield teens arrested on suspicion of arson following Hermitage Mill blaze released on bail
Three teenagers arrested over the devastating fire at Mansfield’s Hermitage Mill mill have been released on police bail.
Nottinghamshire Police have confirmed that the three 18-year-olds have been “released on bail while investigations continue”.
Twenty engines were called to the Grade II-listed mill in the early hours of March 28, with crews fighting the blaze externally as part of the structure was collapsing.
The incident caused a huge knock-on effect around the district, with businesses forced to stay shut because of road closures, and council staff unable to access their nearby depot. Bins around the district also went unemptied.
Shortly afterwards police revealed that the three had been arrested on suspicion of arson.
Within days, specialist demolition crews were called in to pull the building, which dates from 1782, down because it had become unstable.
The former cotton mill, on Hermitage Lane, was built in sandstone close to the waters of the River Maun and played a significant part in Mansfield's industrial heritage.