Mansfield Woodhouse woman’s ‘transformative’ weight loss gives her new lease of life

Gemma Hogg, a resident of Mansfield Woodhouse, joined Slimming World in May 2023.

She has successfully lost 2 ½ stone and is now just half a stone away from reaching her target weight.

Gemma revealed that 18 months prior to joining Slimming World, she turned 40 and experienced constant tiredness, mood swings, and breakouts on her skin.

Gemma Hogg, from Mansfield Woodhouse, cannot wait to help others on their slimming journey.

She said: “Something new was aching every time I woke up.

“I have never really enjoyed clothes shopping and it was becoming more and more of a chore.

“The final straw was realising I was going to have to start buying size 18 clothes, a size I only ever had to buy when I was pregnant.”

Gemma said she recognised the need to take action towards her weight loss goals, but was aware that she couldn't achieve them alone.

Gemma joined Slimming World in May 2023, and has since lost 2 ½ stone.

She disclosed that observing her mother successfully reach her desired weight and witnessing her friends' impressive results with Slimming World inspired her to follow suit.

Gemma showed her appreciation for the unwavering support of her husband, mother, and consultant throughout her weight loss journey.

She added: “I was surprised at how quickly I settled into food optimising and loved that I could eat anything as long as I had a plan for using my healthy extras and syns throughout the day.

“I began to start experimenting with recipes inspired by the cookbooks, magazines and the app and rediscovered my love of cooking.”

She said it felt good when others noticed her weight loss, and she felt more energetic with each passing week.

Putting on a size 14 pair of jeans was a proper “satisfying” moment for the Mansfield Woodhouse mum.

The teacher by trade cannot wait to start the next part of her Slimming World journey, which will involve helping people achieve their own weight losses, target weights, and healthier lifestyles.

Gemma’s relaunched Slimming World group runs from Thursday, May 2, at The Sherwood Centre, Dunsil Road, Mansfield Woodhouse at 9am and 11am.

She said everyone is welcome and will be met with friendly support and understanding.