Community chimes in to help Mansfield Woodhouse church bells ring again

Annette Harvie began her journey to learn how to ring the bells – campanology – at St. Edmund's Church in Mansfield Woodhouse in September, 2023.

Since before the pandemic, the bells had been silent. Annette said many church members were hopeful to hear them chime again.

Trainers from the Southwell and Nottingham Bell-Ringing Guild, performed essential maintenance and initiated lessons with a new group of eight residents, including Annette.

Annette, tower captain, and the bell-rining team.

The group rang the bells for the church's Easter service, and Annette shared that they are enthusiastic about continuing to learn and ring for additional services throughout the year.

The Woodhouse Warbler advertised the bell-ringing sessions last year, and from there, the group formed.

Annette, her son, a parishioner, and five members of the wider community attend the bell-ringing lessons.

Annette became Tower Captain shortly after beginning her bell-ringing journey and has since worked to clear the ringing room and bell chamber to ensure safety and comfort whilst ringing.

The latest improvement was the ringing boxes that help people reach the ropes.

She said the old ones were too big to use and move around the tower.

Annette has been collaborating on the modifications with Men in Sheds Mansfield, a non-profit organisation that helps overcome loneliness and isolation among men.

Annette said: “This is about working together with communities to help with projects. Men in Sheds are fantastic.

“They listened to our needs and have made our new stackable ringing boxes. It is a great organisation in the area.”

Annette was referred to Men in Sheds by a member of her church, who suggested they could help with her project.

Men in Sheds hosts sessions at the Ransom Wood Business Park on Southwell Road, running from Monday to Thursday each week.

Participants are charged a small fee of £4.00 per session, which includes tea, coffee, and biscuits in their purpose-built canteen area.

If you're interested in learning more about their opening hours, sessions, or how to get involved with the organisation, please visit their website at meninshedsransom.co.uk