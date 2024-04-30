Three family members battled with baseball bat in Mansfield Woodhouse street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alexis Mercer, prosecuting, played CCTV of the disturbance at the Sunnydale pub, on Brown Avenue, on the night of January 18.

Magistrates heard Curtis Ceney, 25, rang his brother and father after a dispute with two men and Conner Ceney, aged 23, arrived with a baseball bat.

CCTV showed Conner swinging the bat as several people tried to disarm him while Curtis threw punches and kicks.

More than seven people were involved in the altercation before everyone fell to the ground in a big heap and others got involved in a bid to stop the violence.

Kierran Ceney, 45, successfully disarmed Conner but the baseball bat was then picked up by one of their enemies.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said the Ceneys, all of previous good character, deserved credit for their guilty pleas and no one, other than the combatants, was affected by the violence.

Curtis, Conner and Kierran Ceney, of Greenwood Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, all admitted threatening behaviour, while Conner and Kierran also accepted possession of an offensive weapon.

On Tuesday the presiding magistrate at Mansfield court told all three defendants: “This was unacceptable behaviour.”

They each received a 12 month community order. Kieran and Curtis were ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, while Conner must complete 220 hours.

They must also pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.