“We are excited to share a golden opportunity that could shape the future of our wildlife rescue charity, and we need your help to make it a reality,” said Cheryl Martins, the founder of the rescue.

Cheryl ran the charity from her Mansfield Woodhouse home for over 20 years before moving to the Pleasley Vale site in 2022.

Earlier this year, the rescue centre was offered a chance to purchase the site it currently leases, which would provide much-needed stability for its mission. The charity was given six months from January 2024 to raise £50,000 to cover the purchase and solicitors' fees.

Mansfield Wildlife Rescue premises in Pleasley Vale, Mansfield. Cheryl Martins.

Cheryl said: “Imagine a haven where our rescued animals can thrive, safe from future developments, surrounded by the beauty of the countryside we call home.

“Your support, no matter the size, can turn this vision into reality.

“Your contribution will directly impact the lives of the animals we care for, ensuring they have a secure and protected space for the rest of their lives.

“Every pound brings us closer to securing the future of our rescue centre.”

Mansfield Wildlife Rescue has a base in Pleasley Vale countryside.

To raise £50,000 for the Mansfield Wildlife Rescue charity to purchase its countryside site, a fundraising page was launched to help secure its future for years to come. However, the team still needs £45,000 to seal the deal.

Readers can donate to the centre by visiting their fundraising page at https://shorturl.at/buHS6 or via PayPal to the email address [email protected].

More information about the charity and its work can be found on its website, at mansfieldwildlife.givewildlife.com.

Funds can also donated directly through a bank transfer to Santander, account number 12015061, and sort code 09-01-29, payable to Mansfield Wildlife Rescue.

The rescue group also has a Facebook group of more than 8,000 members at www.facebook.com/groups/1664406497123506 where Cheryl and volunteers post regular updates about the site and its casualties.

Cheryl added: “If every one of our 8,000 supporters made a one-off donation of £10, we would reach well over our target.

“We desperately need to secure our future for the wildlife we protect and keep this little piece of our beautiful countryside safe from ever being developed.