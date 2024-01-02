Fundraiser launches for Mansfield wildlife charity to 'secure' future of countryside site

A fundraising page has been launched in hopes of raising £50,000 for a Mansfield wildlife rescue charity to purchase its countryside site – “securing its future” for years to come.

“We're thrilled to share a golden opportunity that could shape the future of our wildlife rescue charity, and we need your help to make it a reality,” said Mansfield Wildlife Rescue founder, Cheryl Martins, after the rescue centre were given an offer to purchase the site it currently leases from Mansfield Council.

The prospect will provide a “much-needed stability” for the charity but they have been given a six-month window to raise £50,000.

Mansfield Wildlife Rescue UK is dedicated to the “care and rehabilitation of sick, injured or orphan wildlife”, and does not care for domestic pets.

Mansfield Wildlife Rescue new premises at Pleasley. Cheryl Martins.

The charity is available to provide support to the public from 10:30am – 5pm and can be contacted by calling 01623 810625 or via email.

Supporters can also donate to the self-funded charity via PayPal to the email address [email protected]

More information about the charity and its work can be found at mansfieldwildlife.givewildlife.com

The charity moved into the former council plant nursery, on Shire Road, Pleasley Vale, back in November 2022 after months of negotiations.

Cheryl had previously operated the rescue centre from her home on Brown Avenue in Mansfield Woodhouse for more than 20 years – and she is “thrilled” to finally have a large centre for rescued animals and volunteers to call home in the countryside, just a stone’s throw away from her house.

In hopes of securing the funds, a GoFundMe page – https://shorturl.at/asI06 – has been launched by organiser Hazel Pearson and Nicola Wright who have raised hundreds of pounds already.

Cheryl added: “We're reaching out to you, our valued supporters, to be part of this crucial campaign.

“Your contribution will directly impact the lives of the animals we care for, ensuring they have a secure and protected space for the rest of their lives.

“Every pound brings us closer to securing the future of our rescue centre.

“Your generosity can make a world of difference.

“Donate today and be a champion for our wildlife.”