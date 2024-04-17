Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The application is for a property called Acorn Ridge at Stonehills Farm on Derby Road, which falls within the Ashfield District Council area.

Neil Ashmore, of the Norfolk-based pet cremations service Rainbow Bridge, is behind the scheme and has applied for a change of use there from residential to residential and pet crematorium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement submitted to Ashfield planning officers, Mr Ashmore says: “We understand the importance of losing a pet, and that it is a very difficult time.

A planning application to create a new pet crematorium in Mansfield has been submitted to the council.

"We want to set up our own personalised pet cremation service to help support the local area. We would provide a professional and caring service.

"To the best of our knowledge, there are a limited number of providers in the area. We hope that the change of use would be looked upon as a positive for pet-owners.”

If the scheme gets the go-ahead, Rainbow Bridge would collect pets from their home or from a vet’s surgery. The service would use an EU-regulated incinerator, approved by the government, and return the ashes to owners in a casket, urn or scatter tube.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ashmore continues: “Our efficient and robust incineration machines are renowned for their strength and reliability. They are not excessively loud.

"There would be limited odours because we have a refrigerated storage area for pets before they are cremated.”

Council officers are now considering the plan. Comments can be posted on its website here.

Other planning applications received by Ashfield Council this week include these:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 Recreation Road, Annesley – single-storey rear extension and single-storey outbuilding with solar panels.

164 Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse – conversion of a three-bedroom dwelling into two one-bedroom, self-contained flats.

The Doghouse bar, Station Street, Kirkby – allow the use of an outdoor space from 12 midday to 10 pm on Mondays to Sundays.

58 Cherry Avenue, Kirkby— wooden outbuilding for use as a home office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 The Ropeway, Kirkby – two-storey side extension an first-floor extension.

Skegby Lodge, Woodhouse Lane, Sutton – single-storey side extension.

5-7 Low Street, Sutton – change of use from retail to Sui Generis salon.