Mansfield Woodhouse man charged with robbery after pensioners targeted in own homes

A Mansfield Woodhouse man has been charged with robbery after two elderly women were targeted in their own homes by an intruder.
By John Smith
Published 18th Sep 2023, 18:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 18:26 BST
One of the victims, aged in her 70s, had her handbag stolen from an address in Champion Crescent, Mansfield, on the evening of Saturday, September 16.

Another woman living nearby, also aged in her 70s, was also targeted on the same evening by an intruder who gained access to her home.

Police carried out extensive local investigations and arrested a suspect the following day.

A suspect is in custody after two elderly women were robbed in Mansfield Woodhouse. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceA suspect is in custody after two elderly women were robbed in Mansfield Woodhouse. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
William Neil, aged 50, has now been charged with robbery and attempted robbery and has been remanded in custody.

He has also been charged with three counts of theft after various items were stolen from local shops on Wednesday and Sunday.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicholas Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Crimes of this nature are hugely upsetting for victims so I am pleased we have been able to identify and charge a suspect so quickly in this case.”