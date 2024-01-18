Mansfield Rotary's Junior Showtime 2024 seeks 'talented' stars for annual contest

Young stars are invited to take to the stage as Mansfield’s most prestigious talent show returns – looking for home-grown talent.

Entries are now being accepted for this year’s Mansfield Rotary Junior Showtime competition.

The contest is in its 47th year, and previous winners have included Carli Poali, international singing star who has sung for the Pope, and Lucy Kay who came second in ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent and has recently starred in Liverpool’s pantomime.

And Paige Nussey, who was also a recent finalist, has been selected out of thousands as part of a four-person entertainment team on a year’s World Cruise.

The 2023 winners, Divinity, an Excelsior Dance Troupe (aged eight to 18), pictured with the presenters, Paul Bacon, and Katie Trinder from Mansfield 103.2, and the President of Mansfield Rotary, Karen Johnson.

In 2023, Divinity, of Mansfield’s Excelsior Dance Studios troupe secured the top spot, with vocalist Macey Shaw, of Star and Stage, Huthwaite, in second place.

As readers can see, contestants have gone on to do amazing work, sharing their home-grown talent with the world.

Paul Bacon, even organiser, said: "Entries must be submitted by February 2 and are open to all youngsters aged from seven to 18 years of age inclusive.

“This is an opportunity for young people to show their talents and shine on stage.”

Youngsters who can sing, dance, play an instrument individually or as part of a duet or group, should enter now.

Entry forms are available on the Mansfield Rotary's website, see www.mansfieldrotary.co.uk/junior-showtime-2024

The heats will take place at Vision West Nottinghamshire College, Mansfield, on February 12, 13 and 14 at 6.30pm.

The final takes place on Sunday, February 25 at Mansfield Palace Theatre, Leeming Street.