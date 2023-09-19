Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carly Paoli, a 34-year-old classically trained singer, born in Mansfield, is “thrilled” to be launching a new studio album full of film-favourites.

Carly, who is of dual British and Italian nationality, will release The Movie Collection on Friday, September 22.

Born and raised in Mansfield, Carly won a scholarship to the Tring School and then went on to study at the Royal Northern College of Music.

Carly Paoli

She said: “I have such fond memories of performing in Mansfield – my earliest being a role in my nativity at Carter Lane.

“I also performed many times at Mansfield Palace Theatre as part of junior showtime.”

Carly currently has four albums to her credit – Singing My Dreams, Live At Cadogan Hall, Due Anime (The Italian Collection), featuring songs that reflect her dual heritage and nationality, and Carly Paoli & Friends, featuring Aled Jones and Elaine Paige to all but name a few.

Her fifth studio album features thirteen songs from some of Carly’s favourite movies and includes a musical theatre bonus track.

Speaking about the new album, Carly said: “I do feel there is something for everyone with the songs featured.”

Songs on the album include Pure Imagination from the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Never Enough, a popular song from the 2017 musical blockbuster The Greatest Showman.

The collection also features La Vie En Rose originally by French singer Édith Piaf, written in 1945, and a classical rendition of Fix You by Coldplay.

In 2022, the Mansfield-born soprano performed as a soloist in the BBC Radio 2 and BBC Concert Orchestra’s Royalty on Screen – A Jubilee Celebration for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Carly has also headlined some of the world’s famous concert halls such as Carnegie Hall in New York and St James's Palace.

The 34-year-old made history as the only singer to have performed at the Women’s Media Foundation for patron Oprah Winfrey in Los Angeles.

And she was hailed as having “the voice of an angel” by Pope Francis when she performed Ave Maria as for his Jubilee Year of Mercy in 2016.

On her high profile performances and feedback, she added: “It is fantastic. To be doing what I love for a living is a dream come true.

“Music has always been such a huge part of my life and I always knew that I wanted to be a performer, even from a young age.”

Glamour Italia magazine named Carly Woman of the Year, honouring her for her contribution to charity, most notably her patronage of the

Despite having a busy schedule, Carly enjoys relaxing and rewinding by dancing and walking in the countryside with her dog, Fred.

Readers can follow Carly’s career updates on her official website at carlypaoli.com or by following her Instagram at instagram.com/carlypaoli

Carly will perform the Italian national anthem at the opening of the Ryder Cup in Rome on Thursday, September 28.