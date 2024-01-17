A small, private care home in Skegby says it has “learned valuable lessons” after being heavily criticised by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) watchdog.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The residential home, known by its address of 41 West Hill and run by Cima Care Consortium Ltd, provides personal care for up to five younger adults with a learning disability and autistic people.

After being given 20 hours’ notice of a CQC inspection in October, the home was handed an overall rating of ‘Inadequate’ and placed in special measures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This means it will be kept under review and “re-inspected within six months to check for significant improvements”. Unless things get better, the CQC could take enforcement action to close 41 West Hill down.

Inspectors at the Care Quality Commission gave the 41 West Hill care home in Skegby a rating of 'Inadequate'.

The home was also rated ‘Inadequate’ in two of three individual categories, covering how safe and well-led it is. In the other category, probing whether or not it is caring, the home was rated ‘Requires Improvement’.

The main thrust of the inspectors’ criticism was that care at the home was “not person-centred”. It did not put the needs of the residents first, which “impacted on their dignity, privacy and human rights”.

However, Cima insists plans have already been put in place to change the culture at 41 West Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mandy Purewal, a director of the company, told the Chad: “We have taken the findings of the CQC report very seriously. The wellbeing, health and safety of our residents is our priority.

"We have reflected and learned valuable lessons from the feedback provided by the CQC, and have worked collaboratively with all stakeholders to compile and implement a robust quality improvement plan.

"We have already begun to see the improvement in standards. We are confident that our commitment to placing the residents at the centre of everything we do will drive the re-design, which will be recognised by the CQC when the re-inspection is carried out.”

Among the most damning findings of the inspectors was that “staff and management did not always understand how to protect residents from poor care and the risk of abuse”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was “a lack of visible leadership and management”, and “staff did not have the right skills and knowledge”.