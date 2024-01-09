Two Ashfield county councillors have stepped up their pleas for Nottinghamshire Council to get an urgent grip on flooding issues across Huthwaite and the wider district.

Couns Tom Hollis and Jason Zadrozny (both Ash Ind), met with council flooding officers from Via East Midlands, who are responsible for flooding issues.

Via officials say have agreed to properly clean out the blocked grates, and re-construct ditches on Common Road.

Ashfield Council has also agreed to help by clearing flood debris and cutting back undergrowth so the county council can get in to do the work.

Couns Jason Zadrozny and Tom Hollis meeting with county council flooding bosses on Common Road, Huthwaite. Photo: Submitted

Coun Hollis, who represents Sutton West at County Hall and Huthwaite & Brierley on Ashfield Council said the meeting had gone well.

He continued: “It’s clear that the county council needs to get to grips with flooding issues across Huthwaite.

"This includes parts of Common Road, which seems to flood with even the smallest amount of rainfall.

"I am pleased that senior officers came out and have promised action and that Ashfield Council will help.

"We will continue the pressue at County Hall to deal with flooding issues across Huthwaite and Ashfield.”

Coun Zadrozny, leader of the Independent Alliance opposition group at County Hall and Ashfield Council leader, added: “Large parts of Ashfield remain underwater and this is in no small part due to the poor state of our gullies.

"Flooding in Huthwaite and across Ashfield is made much worse because of blocked gullies.

"That’s why before Christmas, the Independent Alliance demanded a review of gully cleaning and the council’s response to flooding caused by Storm Babet.

"Major flooding is now a daily occurrence in Ashfield, and across Nottinghamshire, and it’s clear we need urgent action now.

"The Conservative Government also needs to stop overturning the decisions of Ashfield Council’s planning committee that has led to more than 1,000 extra houses across our district.

"This has also made flooding worse as we lack the infrastructure to cope.”